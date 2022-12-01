St. Clair County will be getting an upgrade to its outdoor warning siren system. The current system is outdated, some sirens are broken, and some are privately owned and require someone to physically go to a site to activate it. There will be 122 new outdoor sirens installed by next summer.
Funding for the sirens is coming from the federal American and a study has already been done to determine where to place the sirens. St. Clair County Emergency Management officials says all sirens will be linked with the National Weather Service warning system so they can be activated based on where severe weather is located. The sirens are meant to serve as an outdoor warning and not designed to be heard indoors.