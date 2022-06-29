A year-long fundraising effort to help restore Alton’s historic Saints Peter and Paul "Old Cathedral" begins tonight. The building is 165 years old and in need of some repairs. The restoration effort starts following the 6pm Mass and subsequent reception.
It is at the reception that a film produced by Route 3 Films telling the story of the church will debut. Father Jeff Holtman tells The Big Z the goal is to raise $800,000.
Filmmaker Ryan Hanlon says the building holds a lot of history.
At one point it was the Diocese for the Catholic Church in this area of the state before being moved to Springfield in the late 1920’s. You can learn more about this campaign at https://www.facebook.com/altonILsspp