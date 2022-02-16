A 1-year-old child suffered minor injuries as a fleeing thief hit the child with a liquor bottle at a Bethalto store Tuesday evening. The child was sitting in a shopping cart in the Walgreen’s store and was hit in the face and head by the unknown suspect. An alleged accomplice was taken into custody.
The incident began at approximately 6:30pm when an employee spotted two men entering a secured area of the store where the high-end liquor is kept. As officers entered the store, the two men fled. The one that hit the child got away in a vehicle on the parking lot. The other, identified as 29-year-old Robert T. Yates, was caught across the street near the Burger King restaurant. He is charged with one felony count of burglary. The search for the other man continues.