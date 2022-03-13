While tornadoes and other severe storms can happen at any time of the year, spring is popularly referred to as “tornado season” by some. Most weather experts reminds you should have multiple forms on notification when severe weather hits.
You are advised to stay aware of changing weather conditions, and listen to local radio and television reports, if you get notification through either a weather radio or an app such as Code Red if you live in Madison County. John Nell, Weatherspotter Training Facilitator tells The Big Z there are other good apps available too.
Code Red is voluntary, and the user can sign up through the Madison County website if they want to be notified by either home landline phone or by cell phone. You can also make changes through the county if you have moved since signing up. For more information, go to www.mymadisoncountyema.com