A spokesman with the American Red Cross is reminding you to change the batteries in your smoke alarm this weekend. As you "spring forward" when Daylight Savings Time begins, Joe Zydlo says it’s also a good time to review your disaster plan.
He tells The Big Z it’s vital to plan ahead.
While you’re at it, you may want to check the filter in your furnace. The National Fire Protection Association says that about three out of five fire deaths occur in homes that either don't have a smoke detector or have one that doesn't work.