The enrollment numbers for the spring semester at Lewis and Clark Community College are in, and shows a modest increase – the first bump up since the spring of 2016. As of Tuesday, enrollment was up 9.6% to 4,007 students.
Total credit hours are up 5% to 32,869, while full-time students (those taking 12 or more credit hours) decreased 3.1%, part-time students are up 15.7%. Vice President of Student Affairs Cherise Jackson tells The Big Z these numbers are a pleasant surprise.
Online headcount and credit hours are down, possibly due to more students coming back to campus post-pandemic, according to Jackson. An evolution of flexible course formats like Blendflex and an investment in Competency-Based Education are credited with at least a part of the enrollment increase.