There are numerous ways criminals can get your personal identification, so the Better Business Bureau wants you to know how to make it harder for them to target you for identity theft. You can look for unexplained withdrawals, charges, and accounts through your bank, and check your credit reports regularly for unauthorized inquiries and accounts.
BBB Investigator Don O’Brien tells The Big Z during the pandemic, the three major credit bureaus have been allowing the public to check their credit reports weekly.
The ability to check weekly will run through at least April. With enough personal information, a scammer can make false applications for loans and credit cards, withdraw money from your bank account, or obtain services in your name. They can also sell your information to others on the internet.