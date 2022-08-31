A bug called the spotted lanternfly has made it on the Illinois 'no fly zone' list.
First emerging in Pennsylvania in 2014, the spotted lanternfly has since placed a strong foothold in eastern states like Pennsylvania and New York. Although there have not yet been sighting reports of the pest, experts are encouraging residents to stay alert due to its serious impacts.
"It causes damage by removing plant sap from the grape vines or the tree, either trunk or tree branches, and so it creates a stress on the tree by competing or taking nutrients," University of Illinois Agricultural Pest Survey Coordinator Kelly Estes told The Center Square. "But then you start adding other stressors off like other insects, diseases, and weather can really affect plant health."
Estes said although the bug is yet to be reported in the state, early detection is vital.
"That is probably our most important message, particularly for people here in Illinois," Estes said. "(The) spotted lantern fly is gaining a lot of radio play, newsprint play, (and) social media coverage because of recent finds here in the Midwest."
Estes continued by urging residents to capture an image of a spotted lanternfly upon sighting and document as much information as you can such as the location the bug was spotted.
Reports can be made by sending an email to lanternfly@illinois.edu.