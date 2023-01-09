Great Rivers and Routes tourism bureau has some exciting news to klck-off the year 2023. It has landed three new sporting events in Alton, Godfrey, and Grafton.
They begin with the SeaArk Catfish Tournament March 3rd through the 5th at Alton’s Riverfront Park. Later in the year, the R-100 National Archery Tour will have a competition at Camp Warren Levis. And, a Fishers of Men bass fishing tournament will be late-summer in Grafton.
Great Rivers and Routes president Cory Jobe told The Big Z’s Doug Jenkins that sports tourism is a growing industry.
The dates for the archery event in Godfrey are April 11th through the 16th.
The bass fishing tournament will be held September 12th through the 16th in Grafton.