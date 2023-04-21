A planned transformation of a portion of the old St. Louis Mills Mall into a large indoor/outdoor sports complex is on hold after the main player in the project says it will leave the complex as of May 1. The operators of POWERplex say it was unable to reach a long-term lease agreement with the owner of the mall.
POWERplex is operated by Big Sports Properties who had plans to build an event center, five turfed baseball fields, three additional fields, 18 volleyball courts, and 8 beach volleyball courts. Big Sports says they could not come to terms with property owner Industrial Commercial Properties which is already starting to transform the rest of the property into the Hazelwood Business Park. There were also commitments from hotel, restaurant and retail chains and the future of those plans are unknown. Big Sports says it will look for other partners in the St. Louis region but will close their operations at the Mills at the end of the month.