As the number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois go up, some state services will be limited for a few weeks. The Illinois Secretary of State’s offices will be closed to in person transactions, including driver’s tests, for the next two weeks. Online business can still be conducted, and all expiring driver’s license and ID card expiration dates have been extended to March 31, 2022.
Meanwhile, if you have travel plans to the city of Chicago, new rules from the mayor’s office go into effect today. Proof of a COVID-19 vaccine is now required for all indoor venues in Chicago for sports, bars, restaurants, and gyms for visitors ages 5 and older. However, it is not a requirement if you are conducting business taking less than 10 minutes. On Sunday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker urged hospitals to delay elective surgeries and non-emergency procedures to keep more beds open in anticipation of a surge of COVID-19 cases thanks to the highly contagious Omicron variant.