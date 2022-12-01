Local fire department personnel want to make sure you are guarding against fire hazards this fall and winter, especially during cold snaps. One in seven home fires and one in seven fire deaths involve some form of heating equipment.
That’s why it’s so important to be careful with things like space heaters, according to Brighton / Betsey Ann Fire Chief Jason Bowman. He tells The Big Z you should plug the heaters directly into an outlet - not an extension cord or power strip.
He says if you are using kerosene heaters or generators, make sure they are well ventilated.