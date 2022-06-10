Southwestern High School is holding its first ever all-class reunion this Saturday in Brighton. Anyone who has attended Southwestern High School, especially graduates, are invited to attend the event at Schneider Park from 1-11pm. Paid admission is required.
Southwestern School District #9 was formed in 1947 and the first graduating class in Piasa was in 1956. Southwestern Class of ’65 graduate, and emcee Kevin McCarthy tells the Big Z about the band line up:
The cost is $15 to attend which will give you access to the musical entertainment and other reunion festivities along with the food trucks will be selling food and drink. Attendees can pay at the gate. No outside food or drink is permitted other than bottled water.