While some colleges and universities across the state will begin their Spring semesters with a week or two of remote-learning, Southern Illinois University says it will instead rely on testing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The campus of SIU Edwardsville is a little different than the SIU Carbondale campus, when it comes to campus re-entry COVID-19 testing. The Edwardsville location, as well as Alton and East St. Louis, is requiring all members of those campus communities to make an appointment for on campus SHIELD tests from January 3rd through the 14th. A test needs to be completed within five days after arrival.
They're anticipating a heavier load from the 10th through the 14th, so they recommend making a reservation for an earlier date. Spring semester classes begin at SIU Edwardsville on January 10th.
Meanwhile, SIU Carbondale says all students, faculty, and staff… even the fully-vaccinated … must show a test result within 48 hours of returning to campus. The non-vaccinated must agree to be tested weekly.
Classes start there January 10th.