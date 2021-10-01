The South Roxana Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to identify a person of interest in a vehicle theft investigation.
Police say the theft occurre at approximately 9:38 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. A 2004 white Dodge Ram truck was stolen from a business on Biltmore Avenue in South Roxana. The vehicle was found the next day abandoned in Hartford near Delmar and Robins Road, with additional stolen property in the truck.
Video surveillance from the Casey’s Store in Hartford shows the person of interest, a white or Hispanic man with a shaved head and stubble beard wearing a purple or blue graphic t-shirt, jeans, and dark-colored shoes, exiting the truck and entering the store at 4:59 a.m..
Anyone with information can call the South Roxana Police Department at (618) 254-7460 or email Sgt. David Davis at ddavis@southroxana.org.