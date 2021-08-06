Police in South Roxana have announced the raid of a third suspected drug house in the village in the last two weeks. Chief Bob Coles says the search warrant was carried out on Tuesday at a home in the 900 block of Sinclair Avenue and two people were taken into custody and are facing charges.
38-year-old Greg Cooper and 33-year-old Adam Roberts, both of South Roxana, were identified as suspects in the case. Cooper is newly charged with intent to deliver meth and was also arrested on outstanding warrants for aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of meth. Roberts is charged with intent to deliver meth. In his statement, Coles warned other potential drug dealers that they would be met by law enforcement if they chose to commit crimes in the village. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the execution of the warrant this week. Both Roberts and Cooper are being held in lieu of bond.