A South Roxana man could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted of sex crimes against at least three children. 33-year-old Brok A. Weigand is charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, one count of attempted predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of criminal sexual assault.
The counts of predatory criminal sexual assault are class X felonies and carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison because they involve two separate victims. It is alleged Weiland committed acts of sexual contact with three relatives, all of whom were younger than 13, between January 2014 and December 2022. Weigand is being held in the Madison County Jail. Bail was set at $250,000.