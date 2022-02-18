Some Illinois high school students say they have been segregated at school for going maskless. Several students without masks at Collinsville High School say they were told they would not be going to their classrooms and to separate themselves from other students.
Some were sent to the library, but when the number of students increased to around 50, they say they were sent to the school auditorium. Gov. J.B. Pritzker insists masks are still mandated in schools despite an Illinois circuit court judge ruling the mandate null and void and a legislative panel blocking the rule. Several states have announced plans to roll back mask mandates for school children in recent weeks, including Oregon, Delaware, and New Jersey.