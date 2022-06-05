As gas prices continue to soar around the country, some states are taking action with sizable tax breaks, but in Illinois, little is being done.
Illinois is one of seven states in the country with the average price for a gallon of gas over $5. The other states are California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona and Alaska.
Overall, retail gas prices are up 48 cents over the past month and are 32% higher than the day before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Industry analysts believe prices will continue rising over the coming months.
New York removed the state’s motor fuel and sales tax this week, cutting the cost for drivers by about 16 cents a gallon. A number of New York counties also moved to cap their local sales tax on gasoline.
The suspension will bring an estimated $600 million in savings to New Yorkers this year, New York state Sen. John Mannion, D-Geddes, said on Twitter Tuesday.
In Illinois, not much has been done. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s pause of the scheduled automatic increase in the state’s gas tax will only save two cents per gallon.
State Rep. Mark Batinick, R-Plainfield, said that is not enough, as high fuel prices continue to strain Illinois household budgets.
“Who does it hurt the most?” said Batinik. “The middle-class and poor. They pay a higher percentage of their income to energy. They are much less likely to drive newer, fuel-efficient vehicles, and they certainly aren’t driving Teslas.”
Batinick has introduced a plan that would cap the sales tax on gas at 18 cents a gallon for motor fuel based on where gas prices were before the spike. He said drivers would save 10 to 30 cents a gallon.
Despite more than 30 Republican co-sponsors, the bill went nowhere during the spring legislative session of the Illinois General Assembly.
State Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, recently called on lawmakers to head back to Springfield for a special session to address the situation.
“Illinois is one of just seven states that charges a sales tax of 6.25% on top of the regular gas tax,” Syverson said. “Let's cap it and let's leave that money in the taxpayer's hands and not give it to the government.”