The Illinois Department on Aging is reminding that some seniors may need to do a little legwork in order to receive their property tax rebate. The rebate is worth up to $300 and most people will automatically receive it if they meet the income guidelines, according to Department on Aging director Paula Basta.
But in some instances:
If that's the case, Basta says you should visit the website: https://mytax.illinois.gov/_/ and fill out form: IL-1040-PTR, which can be submitted by mail or electronically. This must be done by October 17th to receive the rebate.