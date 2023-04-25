A Senate bill that could be heard in an Illinois House Committee this week would restrict the sale of prepackaged explosive components some use for target practice.
Senate Bill 754 passed the Senate late last month. It’s set to be heard in a House committee with lawmakers back this week. The measure could possibly be up for final passage before lawmakers adjourn spring session May 19.
Binary explosive devices, the most common being Tannerite, are used for long-range rifle target practice to indicate an accurate shot from a distance.
State Sen. Julie Morrison, D-Highwood, said her bill would limit the sale of such prepackaged explosive components only from licensed firearms dealers to those with Firearm Owner ID cards.
“This does not prevent anybody from purchasing that has a valid FOID card, and really, that’s what it’s used for, it’s used for target practice,” Morrison said during a Senate committee hearing.
Morrison said in the aftermath of the Highland Park parade shooting, the measure is necessary.
“After the 4th of July shooting in Highland Park, law enforcement found large quantities of Tannerite in the shooter’s home and he disclosed to law enforcement that he had intentions of using this as bombs throughout the parade route,” Morrison later said on the Senate floor late last month.
Morrison did not mention that the suspect in the Highland Park shooting had a valid FOID card and could have still purchased such explosives even if her bill was in place.
State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, opposed the bill. He said the components to such commercially available packages are still available separately.
“I’m telling you right now, if the manufacturers start seeing a drop in sales, all they’re going to do is they’re going to remove that packet and sell it separately,” Anderson said during floor debate.
And even then, Anderson said people with evil intentions will still do evil things, regardless of the law.
“The person that wants to do bad things with this, even if you outlaw Tannerite completely, the brand name, you just need to get aluminum shavings and fertilizer, and we can’t outlaw that,” Anderson said during committee.
Senate Bill 754 is in the House Judiciary Criminal Committee, which is scheduled to meet Tuesday afternoon. Witness slips in support of the bill total 3. Around 750 witness slips oppose the bill. It could be up for final passage in the House in the week ahead.