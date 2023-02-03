Drivers who regularly use I-270 should be aware that the Missouri Department of Transportation will institute occasional lane closures starting on Sunday. Between February 5 and February 11, there will be intermittent lane closures on I-270 and New Florissant Road at I-270 in both directions.
Each day from 7am – 3pm, crews will close one lane on New Florissant Road in each direction. One lane on eastbound and westbound I-270 also will be closed as necessary. Nina Thompson is the communications coordinator for the I-270 North project.
Each night, between 8pm and 5am, crews will close all lanes on new Florissant Road between Dunn and Pershall roads. Up to two lanes of I-270 in each direction also will be closed as necessary. The construction work is part of the $278 million I-270 North Project infrastructure upgrades.