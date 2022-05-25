The Illinois Department of Public Health is warning the public about a salmonella outbreak linked to JIF peanut butter. There have been 14 cases of salmonella illness reported so far, including one in central Illinois. Officials are asking consumers to check their JIF products against a list provided by the FDA.
Salmonella can be dangerous, says state public health spokesperson Mike Claffey.
Different varieties of JIF products have been recalled. You can check the website: www.fda.gov for a list of items that have been pulled. If you find any at home, Claffey says you should toss them out.