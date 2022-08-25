The chairman of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee says there will be oversight of the criminal investigation and raid on former President Donald Trump’s home.
This week, the former president filed a motion to appoint a special master to review documents the FBI seized from his home earlier this month.
“The Mar-a-Lago Break-In, Search, and Seizure was illegal and unconstitutional, and we are taking all actions necessary to get the documents back, which would have been given to them without the necessity of the despicable raid on my home, so that I can give them to the National Archives until they are required for the future Donald J. Trump Presidential Library and Museum,” Trump said in a statement posted to his Truth Social platform.
The New York Times reported more than 300 classified documents were seized in the raid.
Last week, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, said no one is above the law.
“This was important information, classified information, and he should have treated it as such,” Durbin said. “Whether he did or not will be decided by a prosecutor.”
Some see the raid as the Justice Department being weaponized against political opponents. Durbin, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, promised oversight.
“They have got to be held accountable, that’s for certain. Everyone does. Members of the Senate and the House included,” Durbin said. “But the bottom line is whether or not the [FBI] have had one or two problems in the past should not absolve anybody, including the former president, from scrutiny if there is any serious belief he might have violated the law.”
Trump has said it’s a political witch hunt against him from the same people who spied on his campaign.
Illinois gubernatorial candidates have different perspectives on the situation.
After initial reports that classified documents were included in the raid, incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker criticized Republicans.
“Clearly there is something afoot here that may lead to a prosecution,” Pritzker said. “It seems like Republicans say that they are anti-crime and yet here they are standing up for someone who seems to have committed one.”
Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, the GOP gubernatorial candidate who got Trump’s endorsement, said he saw the Trump raid as a bad sign.
“I find it very upsetting,” Bailey told WMAY. “I personally look at this, I believe it is political. And I want to tell you what, watching this all unfold, I am very concerned about the future of our country.”
Pritzker and Bailey face off in the Nov. 8 election. Early voting begins on Sept. 29.