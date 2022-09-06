The underground utility locators are busier than usual. In some places, it’s taking more than two business days to mark where the electric, gas, telephone, cable TV, and other lines are. Joint Utility Locating Information for Excavators, or JULIE, spokesman Kevin Chmura, advises calling more than two business days in advance.
You can also help the locators speed things up by telling JULIE where on your property the project is.
In any case, you must call 811 or contact the JULIE service online before digging. Besides the risk of disrupting services for your neighborhood if you hit a line, you could be hurt or killed.
For more info, call 8-1-1 or go to https://www.illinois1call.com/