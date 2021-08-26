Grow Solar Metro East has hit its third goal — reaching the 300kW benchmark. This is the sixth year for the program, and 32 households in the Gateway region are now participating. The participation deadline has been extended to Sept. 30.
Virginia Woulfe-Beile, advisory member of Grow Solar, said by reaching the milestone of installing 300 collective kilowatts, it results in a larger discount for all participants.
The solarization push began modestly, but is seeing its momentum grow, especially over the past year. While there are many reasons people choose to go solar, advocates continue to praise the environmental and financial impacts. For more information, visit https://www.growsolar.org/grow-solar-metro-east/