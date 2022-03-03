The Grow Solar programs have come to an end for the year. In the sixth year for the program, it reached a number many thought would be difficult to attain: 56 households in the Metro-St. Louis region are on their way to getting clean solar energy to help meet their daily energy needs in their homes and on their properties.
The solarization push began modestly, but saw its momentum grow, especially over the past year. Virginia Woulfe-Beile, advisory member of Grow Solar tells The Big Z even if you weren’t able to get in on this program, there are still incentives available.
While there are many reasons people choose to go solar, advocates continue to praise the environmental and financial impacts. She says there is the possibility a new effort through Grow Solar could be initiated. For more information on going solar, go to https://www.growsolar.org/grow-solar-metro-east/