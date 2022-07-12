You can still get registered / tune in to today’s solar education webinar, hosted by the non-profit Illinois Solar Education Association. “Power Your Home With the Sun” is an hour-long presentation that will discuss the various aspects of going solar. A “solar 101” according to the host of the talk.
Troy, Illinois resident and long-term solar home-owner Kevin McKee tells The Big Z the talk will include information on incentives, how net-metering works, and more.
The organization boasts this is a good way to learn about solar without the pressure of a sales pitch.
Today’s webinar is at 2pm.
Registration: https://illinoissolar.org/event-4680742
Webinar archives: https://illinoissolar.org/educvideos