Over 100 solar homes, businesses, and non-profits across the state are participating in this weekend’s Illinois Solar Tour, with stops at homes in Troy, Glen Carbon, Belleville, and Caseyville. Hosted by the Illinois Solar Education Association, Saturday’s free tour will feature both in-person and virtual events.
Troy, Illinois resident and long-term solar home-owner Kevin McKee tells The Big Z solar sites will be open from 10am – 3pm.
Photos and videos of homes, businesses, and non-profits throughout the state are on the tour website, which you can get to here: https://illinoissolar.org/Illinois-Solar-Tour