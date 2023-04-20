The chemical Benzene has been discovered in the soil along Godfrey Road near where the new BJC facility is being built. There were a couple of gas stations in that area decades ago, when there were train tracks running along what was then a two-lane road. The contractor for the project brought his concerns to the Godfrey Village Board on Tuesday.
The area of concern is south of the building that is going up, and the plan is for that to become a parking lot. PJ Jun of Jun Construction says he does not think the Illinois EPA will require them to dig up the contaminated soil and remove it.
He says the village engineer has crafted a letter stating that no future development on the site would be able to use the groundwater there as a potable water source, which should help get to that designation. Jun also inquired about whether financial assistance would be available through the village, but no commitment was made.