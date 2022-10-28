The treasurer of a local club softball organization is facing charges of stealing from the club. 37-year-old Heather Sullivan of Roodhouse was charged Thursday in Madison County Court with felony theft. She served as Treasurer for the Espirit Metro Fast Pitch softball organization.
The charges follow an investigation by the Glen Carbon Police Department and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors allege Sullivan stole $64,200 from the club between August 1 of 2021 and March 7 of this year. Bond for Sullivan was set at $80,000.