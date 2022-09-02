Godfrey residents will now be able to enjoy a splash pad and pickleball courts without leaving the village. The village’s Park and Rec department is announcing the soft opening of the attractions at Glazebrook Park. The splash pad will be open this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 10am-6pm each day.
Moving forward, it will be open on weekends, weather permitting. The pickleball courts will be available on a first come, first served basis with a 1 ½ hour time limit if others are waiting. More updates are planned for the weeks ahead, such as signage and landscaping. Due to the high level of interest in pickleball in the area, the decision was made to move forward and get the courts open so the public can start to enjoy them. The soft opening of the splash pad will pave the way for a ribbon-cutting ceremony this spring. A concession stand, pavilion, and additional athletic fields will be completed soon.