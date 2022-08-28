The Social Security Administration continues to encourage those receiving benefits to save time and do more work online. Jack Myers with Social Security says if you haven't, start a mySocialSecurity account, and make any changes you need to your account there.
He says from the site, you can see where you stand when it comes to your benefits whether you have retired or not, or if you are getting other benefits administered by the SSA:
Myers clarifies, if you receive Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, you can check the address they have on file for you but would need to contact Social Security by phone or in person to change it. If you haven't created a mySocialSecurity account, Myers reminds this is a fantastic resource offered that allows you access to so much information about Social Security.
For more details, go to https://www.ssa.gov/