The Social Security Administration is announcing its 2023 Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). Approximately 70 million Americans will see an 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and SSI payments starting next year, although some will see checks on December 30th.
Jack Myers with Social Security says that is because January 1st is both a holiday and a Sunday this year.
The purpose of the COLA is to ensure that the purchasing power of Social Security and SSI benefits is not eroded by inflation. Myers explains the Federal benefit rates increase when the cost-of-living rises. The measurement of cost of living comes from the Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index for Urban and Clerical Wage Earners.
To learn more about the 2022 COLA, visit www.ssa.gov/cola