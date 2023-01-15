According to a recent Nielsen research company survey, 47% of American adults said they wanted to drink less alcohol last year and the company predicts the trend will continue. This ties in to a relatively new trend alternately called Dry January or “elective sobriety.” An expert with OSF HealthCare says this is positive news.
There are increasingly more options on store shelves and in restaurants for anyone who wants to extend a Dry January into the rest of the year. OSF HealthCare’s Medical Director for Behavioral Health Dr. Samuel Sears is excited about increased options for his patients on antidepressants who should not be drinking alcohol because it depresses the central nervous system.
Whether it’s temporary temperance or a more permanent choice, Dr. Sears says not drinking alcohol helps people avoid other unhealthy behaviors: binge eating unhealthy food, not sticking to an exercise routine, and irregular sleep brought on by alcohol which reduces the all-important rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. The more you drink before bed, the more pronounced the effects, according to research.