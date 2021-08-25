If your child would like to race down Berkshire Hill in East Alton, you still have a couple of weeks to get signed up. It's the 26th annual Soap Box Derby, and the public is welcome to make a day of it, as there will also be vendors and crafters at the bottom of the hill, with the event running most of the day after beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
Check-in is at 9:20 a.m. It is for fun only, and the cars are provided. East Alton Parks and Recreation programmer Robin Carlton said it’s a fun atmosphere.
There has never been a rainout in nearly a quarter century, although last year’s event was canceled during the pandemic. Registration costs $2 for residents and $4 for non-residents. To find out more or to sign up, call (618) 259-7411.