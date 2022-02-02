As frozen precipitation moves into the region, road crews from the state, county, and local departments are trying to keep up with changing conditions. Once the storm has moved on comes the time for clean-up, and with as much snow as predicted, that could be a challenge.
Jersey County Highway Engineer Tom Klasner tells The Big Z he expects drifting to be a problem.
IDOT Engineer Joe Monroe says you should consider staying put for a while.
You can keep up with the changing road conditions on major highways at www.gettingaroundillinois.com
