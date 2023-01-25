The winter storm we have today may not pack the snow punch that was expected earlier this week. We’re still getting snow, but it got a later than expected start and our totals for the Riverbend have been decreased by several inches by the time it all ends tonight.
IDOT Engineer Joe Monroe tells The Big Z there’s still snow sticking to some of the roadways, so still give yourself extra time if you have to get out today:
Roadways this morning were becoming snow covered in some areas, especially on untreated surfaces so be prepared for slick spots. The heavier snow amounts will be to the south today and you can keep up with conditions on area highways at the links below:
Illinois - www.gettingaroundillinois.com
Missouri - https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html