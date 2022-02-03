Snowy weather will continue for most of today in the Riverbend area and across central and southern Illinois and Missouri, accumulation totals range anywhere from 18 inches to our north, to more icy conditions in far southern Illinois today. Travel will still be a problem even after the snow ends with high wind expected through tonight and into tomorrow morning across much of the Midwest.
Illinois Department of Transportation Engineer Joe Monroe tells The Big Z his crews will be ready to deal with drifting, and not necessarily just on interstates
Godfrey Director of Maintenance Jim Lewis tells The Big Z one of the biggest obstacles in snow removal are the cars parked on neighborhood streets.
A winter storm warning remains in effect until noon with another 3 to 5 inches of snow expected before it tapers off this evening.
Here are two links for regional road conditions:
Illinois: https://www.gettingaroundillinois.com/WinterConditions/index.html