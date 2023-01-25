While the Riverbend saw far less snow than was predicted, areas to the south did not get so lucky. Marion, Washington, Jefferson, and Monroe counties, for example, received quite a bit of snow overnight, as the transition from rain to snow happened earlier there than in our area.
IDOT Engineer Joe Monroe tells The Big Z a lot of the snow is already melting.
But he cautions about varying road conditions. Since cold air sinks, he says some of the lower-lying areas could have slick patches. Looking ahead, there is another winter storm forecast for Sunday, and colder weather over the next couple of weeks.