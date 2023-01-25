slushy road.jpeg

While the Riverbend saw far less snow than was predicted, areas to the south did not get so lucky.  Marion, Washington, Jefferson, and Monroe counties, for example, received quite a bit of snow overnight, as the transition from rain to snow happened earlier there than in our area.

IDOT Engineer Joe Monroe tells The Big Z a lot of the snow is already melting.

Monroe - Already melting.mp3

But he cautions about varying road conditions. Since cold air sinks, he says some of the lower-lying areas could have slick patches. Looking ahead, there is another winter storm forecast for Sunday, and colder weather over the next couple of weeks.