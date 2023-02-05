controlled burn 2-5-23

Smoke could be seen at the Audubon Center in West Alton from a controlled prairie burn at the Confluence State Park in St. Charles County, Missouri (Feb. 5, 2023) Photo: Mark Ellebracht

A controlled burn from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources took place Sunday in St. Charles County causing a large plume of smoke to rise across the region for much of the afternoon. The planned event took place at the Confluence State Park and burned roughly 1,000 acres. 

One section of the fire burned a utility pole in the park early in the evening requiring assistance from the Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District and the Orchard Farm Fire Protection District to put out the fire.  

No other issues were reported.

controlled burn - confluence state park

The smoke from the controlled burn as seen from the Walmart parking lot in Wood River, IL (Feb. 5, 2023) Photo: Ethan Boyer