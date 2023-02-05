A controlled burn from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources took place Sunday in St. Charles County causing a large plume of smoke to rise across the region for much of the afternoon. The planned event took place at the Confluence State Park and burned roughly 1,000 acres.
One section of the fire burned a utility pole in the park early in the evening requiring assistance from the Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District and the Orchard Farm Fire Protection District to put out the fire.
No other issues were reported.