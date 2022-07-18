More than 2,000 small businesses are planning to travel to Washington D.C. for a summit. One Illinois small business owner discusses what the group hopes to accomplish during their visit.
The summit starting today (Monday) consists of over 400 government officials meeting with 2,500 small business owners from across the country to address issues, including high costs due to inflation.
A survey by Goldman Sachs revealed that 89% of small business owners want the government to take action to help small business owners deal with inflation-related challenges by reauthorizing the Small Business Administration.
Sari Wiaz, president of Wize Choice Creations out of Northbrook, is one of 127 Illinois business owners headed to the nation's capitol. She explained what the group plans to accomplish on their trip.
"We are looking for ways to level our playing field. We know we can never be what a big business is," Wiaz told WMAY. "But we still need to be able to offer our employees benefits to attract talent."
Wiaz also gave some insight into small businesses' needs to help offset inflation, which accelerated to a 9.1% consumer price index for the year.
"We really need them to look at ways to increase our childcare and help us offset those expenses," Wiaz said. "Address everything that really is so tough for a small business to overcome."
Wiaz said they just want respect when bargaining for the things they need.
"I think this is just giving us a seat at the table and letting our voices be heard," Wiaz said. "Hopefully, they will take us seriously."