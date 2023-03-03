With the spring election about a month away (April 4), local county clerks are currently facilitating early voting. Madison County Clerk Linda Andreas tells The Big Z it’s been a slow start, as voters casting their ballots in person at her office have been trickling in.
Early voting runs through April 3 at the Madison County Clerk’s Office, and will begin March 20 at remote sites around the county. For a list of candidates for the various offices,click here: https://cms4files.revize.com/madisoncountyilus/document_center/CountyClerk/2022%20Election/2023CE%20Candidates.PDF