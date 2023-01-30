Area road crews are out for the second time in a week dealing with ice and light snow. The weather system moved into the region on Sunday evening bringing freezing drizzle into the cold air and leaving slick roads overnight and this morning. You’ll need plenty of extra time if you have to be out this morning.
Most roads have light snow on top of ice, especially on side roads, in neighborhoods and rural areas. There are some state roads that are wet with occasional snow, while others have more of a frozen surface.
There were numerous accidents and fender benders last evening throughout the St. Louis area and more are possible today, so area road crews advise slower speeds and extra time. Bridges and overpasses could see refreezing, hills, and parking lots will also have ice and snow, and any other untreated surface.
Illinois road conditions
https://www.gettingaroundillinois.com/
Missouri road conditions