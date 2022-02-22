The National Weather Service office out of St. Louis is bringing back its in-person SKYWARN Spotter training events. SKYWARN classes have been held virtually the past couple of years, but with pandemic precautions easing, several training sessions around the St. Louis area are being announced.
Locally there is one in Edwardsville in a few weeks. Training Facilitator John Nell tells The Big Z it will be held March 17.
The National Weather Service hosted the training session at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey for years. The March 17th session will be held from 6:30-8:30pm, and registration is not required. For more information, go to https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/c8094354f42d4f459a486bcb70185196