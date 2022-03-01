Pay for traveling nurses has skyrocketed over the pandemic.
Hospitals rely on traveling nurses to fill critical gaps in staffing and never more so than in the past two years as COVID-19 took over. But as demand soared so did the cost, with some hospitals having to pay twice as much for travel nurses, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Amy Barry, vice president of Corporate Communications and Marketing at the Illinois Hospital Association, said costs have increased dramatically, creating significant financial pressure for hospitals.
“The estimated overall cost increase to Illinois hospitals due to these increased nurse staffing agency costs is estimated to total in the hundreds of millions of dollars,” she told The Center Square.
Hospitals were already running on slim margins pre-pandemic, but now labor costs have gone up 20%, Barry reported.
“These increased costs due to the staffing agency's increased rates likely play a significant role in that,” she said.
Barry said eight Illinois hospitals have closed in the past three years, and one in the past month due to financial reasons.
When hospitals are struggling they have to reduce costs and that affects the surrounding community, she said, noting it hits lower income communities with safety net hospitals especially hard.
The tight health care labor market has created the perfect conditions for these meteoric rises in pay.
As hospitals try to deal with 15% of their nursing staff quitting, traveling nurses can command a premium. Or at least, the agencies they work through can.
Barry said staffing agencies are taking advantage of the situation to maximize their profits.
“We’ve heard from our members that these agencies are inflating prices by as much as four times pre-pandemic rates, while taking in as much as 40% in profit for themselves,” she said.
Demand for nurses is so high it’s creating some interesting scenarios.
Barry told of some traveling nurses no longer being required to travel.
“We have hospitals reporting cases where traveling nurses are working only a couple minutes — you know, they’re working at the hospital down the road,” she said. “Or even situations where they are hired back to the same hospital through the staffing agency at an exorbitantly higher rate.”
The situation is not sustainable long term, she said.
Barry said they are working on solutions at both the state and federal levels, but they understand and respect that hospitals rely on traveling nurses even in good times and don’t want to drive nurses out of the state by capping their pay.