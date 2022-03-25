A disturbance at the Madison County Jail earlier this week has resulted in six prisoners receiving charges of mob action. The situation happened Tuesday morning at around 9:50. One prisoner who was not charged received minor injuries.
Madison County Sheriff’s Department Chief of Detectives David Vucich tells The Big Z what happened behind bars.
He says the inmates are held to the same standards of behavior as if they were not in jail, as the goal is to keep everyone safe. Charged with mob action are: 20-year-old Devon Stewart, 37-year-old Joseph P. Pellazari, and 32-year-old Curtis A. Ray, all of Granite City; 50-year-old Terrell L. Griffith of Godfrey; 33-year-old Curtis Faust of St. Louis; and 25-year-old Jimmy Carrasco of Arizona.