Six Mile Regional Library District events
2021 All Ages Summer Reading Challenge
Pre-register online or with the Beanstack Tracker app starting May 21st
Registration Starts May 28th
Shark Week 2021 All Ages Challenge
Celebrate Shark Week!
August 6-15, 2021
August 6-15, 2021
Register Online at smrld.beanstack.com or with the Beanstack Tracker App.
Complete 2 shark/ocean themed activities to be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card to the St. Louis Aquarium!
There will be 3 drawings: one for youth up through 6th grade, one for teens in grades 7-12, and one for adults.
Complete 2 shark/ocean themed activities to be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card to the St. Louis Aquarium!
There will be 3 drawings: one for youth up through 6th grade, one for teens in grades 7-12, and one for adults.
FREE COMIC BOOK DAY!
Saturday, August 14th
Pick up a mystery bundle of comics at either of our locations.
Youth, Teen, and Adult bundles available
While Supplies Last!
Call 452-6238 ext 730 or email research@smrld.org with any questions
Youth Services Department Presents:
Children's Crafts
Fridays: June 4 through July 23
Ages 0-6 at 10 AM
(*Ages 0-6 on June 11 starts at 11 AM)
Ages 7-12 at 2 PM
at SMRLD 2001 Delmar Ave
Open to children participating in the Summer Reading Challenge.
Space is limited for social distancing.
Registration is required. Call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238
Registration is required. Call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238
After the program, you can pick up a craft kit at either location while supplies last.
Story Time
Returning June 7
Mondays at 10 AM
SMRLD 2001 Delmar Avenue
SMRLD 2001 Delmar Avenue
Enjoy Stories and Crafts.
Space is limited for social distancing.
Registration is required.
Call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238
Eat Play Grow Take Home Kits
Pick up a kit and use the provided link to join us for free and fun nutrition and activity lessons that bring together art, stories, and music for preschoolers and their caregivers!
Available during regular Library hours at Both locations in Youth Services while supplies last.
New Kits Available on: June 7, June 21, July 6, July 19, and August 2
Saturday Science Lab at Home
June 12: Chromatography
July 10: Colorful Bird Feeder
August 14: Cyanotype Paper Art
For Grades 2-6
Pick up an experiment kit with instructions, available beginning the Thursday before at either library location.
We will post a demonstration video to the library's Facebook that Saturday if you want to follow along with us.
July 10: Colorful Bird Feeder
August 14: Cyanotype Paper Art
For Grades 2-6
Pick up an experiment kit with instructions, available beginning the Thursday before at either library location.
We will post a demonstration video to the library's Facebook that Saturday if you want to follow along with us.
1000 Books Before Kindergarten
Register at Either Library Location or
Online at https://smrld.beanstack.com
Keep Book Log
Every 100 Books - Visit either library location and receive a sticker.
500 Books - Your child will receive a free book.
1000 Books - Your child will receive a free book and a backpack.
Teen Services Department Presents:
Teen Advisory Group Summer Meetings!
It's that Time Again! TAG is here to provide a safe and welcoming space for teens to tell us what they'd like to see in their local library.All meetings will be in person
First Wednesday of the Month
4 PM at 2001 Delmar Ave
4 PM at 2001 Delmar Ave
June 2nd
July 7th
August 4th
July 7th
August 4th
All teens must wear a face covering and follow the social distancing guidelines recommended by the CDC.
For more information contact the Teen Services Librarian at: 618-452-6238 ext. 732 or teenservices@smrld.orgjacobbaker@smrld.org
For more information contact the Teen Services Librarian at: 618-452-6238 ext. 732 or teenservices@smrld.orgjacobbaker@smrld.org
Take-and-Make Teen Crafts
Available to those enrolled in the Summer Reading Challenge.
New crafts will be released on
June 11th & 25th
and
July 9th & 23rd
New crafts will be released on
June 11th & 25th
and
July 9th & 23rd
Call 618-452-6238 ext. 732 to register for the challenge!
618-452-6238 ext. 732 or teenservices@smrld.orgjacobbaker@smrld.org
Adult Services Department Presents:
Summer Reading Adult Make & Take Crafts
Open to adults participating in the Summer Reading Challenge
Space is limited
Registration is required
Call the Research Desk at 618-452-6238 ext. 730 or 755
Registration is required
Call the Research Desk at 618-452-6238 ext. 730 or 755
Just Unwind Yarn Club
Join us on the third Saturday of each month to knit, socialize, and share your techniques with fellow yarn crafters!
You bring the yarn and ideas!
You bring the yarn and ideas!
Saturday, June 19, July 17, & August 21
2-4 PM
Training & Events Room, 2001 Delmar Ave
2-4 PM
Training & Events Room, 2001 Delmar Ave
Space is limited for social distancing, registration is required. Please call 618-452-6238 ext. 755 to reserve your space.
Book Club!
Join the Six Mile Regional Library Book Club
Training & Events Room, 2001 Delmar Ave
Monday, June 28 11 AM & Tuesday, June 29 6:30 PM: Tangerine by Christine ManganMonday, July 26 11 AM & Tuesday, July 27 6:30 PM: The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman
Monday, August 30 11 AM & Tuesday, August 31 6:30 PM: The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells by Andrew Sean Greer
Copies of the book are available at both libraries.
Space is limited for social distancing, registration is required. Please call 618-452-6238 ext 785 to reserve your space.
2021 SMRLD Adult Reading Challenge!
Select and read 12 books based on our challenge prompts during 2021 and received a surprise!
Pick up the challenge at the library or sign up through Beanstack!
Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 452-6238 ext. 755