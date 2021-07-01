An FBI-led operation has resulted in charges against six men accused of attempting to lure minors into sexual activities. The men are officially charged with attempted enticement of a minor. Two are facing additional charges for their alleged crimes.
All six defendants are accused of using the internet to entice someone under 17 years old to engage in unlawful sexual activity and traveling to a specific location to engage in sexual acts with a minor. Charged are: Justin Schneider, 33, of Edwardsville; Godfrey C. Hubbard, 52, of Sorento; Michael James Smith, 39, of Barnhart, Mo.; James Tiroch, 37, of Florissant, Mo.; Eric E. Hamilton II, 22, of Maryland Heights, Mo.; and Christopher M. Simmons, 30, of St. Louis. Hamilton and Simmons are also charged with traveling across state lines with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. Simmons additionally is charged with attempted commercial sex trafficking of a child. All six will be held without bond, according to information provided by the U.S. Department of Justice. If convicted, each are looking at at least 10 years in prison and could receive as much as life behind bars.