Illinois primary voters will have choices for who they want to be their party’s nominee to fill the seat being vacated by longtime Secretary of State Jesse White.
White announced last summer he wasn’t seeking reelection after more than 20 years in office. Democratic candidates looking to take the seat have different takes on term limits.
For voters pulling a Democratic ballot, they’ll see four names there. Candidate David Moore said he’s the candidate that doesn’t carry any baggage. As for term limits, he said such a thing is up to voters.
“People, when they’re tired of something, they will vote you out,” Moore said. “And so that’s our term limits, giving the right and the power for people to vote.”
Also on the ballot is Chicago Clerk Anna Valencia. She also said term limits are up to whether voters want a candidate to continue in office.
In a political ad, candidate Alexi Giannoulias, a former Illinois treasurer, said he’ll term himself if he doesn’t show results.
“I want you to hold me accountable,” Giannoulias said. “Every year my office will demonstrate progress in measurable ways. And if we can’t, I won’t run for reelection.”
Also on the Democratic ballot is Sindey Moore.
The two Republicans vying for the party’s nomination for Illinois Secretary of State say they’re the right candidate for the statewide office.
In a campaign ad, state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, said he’ll focus on modernizing the office.
“I want to put you first by modernizing the office, reducing wait times and supporting law enforcement,” Brady said. “By partnering with the brightest innovators and technology experts, we can make the Secretary of State’s office work for you.”
Former U.S. Attorney John Milhiser said a Republican must take the office from Democrats.
“The folks in power are not going to just sit back and let it happen. They’re not going to,” Milhiser said. “They’re going to attack and attack and do everything that they can to keep that power and we have to fight back.”
The primary is June 28. Early voting is now underway.